Boeing Creates Safety Committee Following Fatal 737 MAX Crashes
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 25, 2019 9:51am   Comments
Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) said Wednesday it has amended the company’s governance principles, adding safety-related experience as a point of consideration for company directors and making recommendations following an independent review.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and the Boeing board of directors reaffirmed the company's commitment to aerospace safety and the safety of its products and services.

Muilenburg announced the establishment of a permanent Aerospace Safety Committee of the board of directors.

The board also delivered to Muilenburg and senior company leaders the recommendations of a committee on airplane policies and processes; they have been adopted by the full board.

Boeing shares were trading up 0.68% to $384.25 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $446.01 and a 52-week low of $292.47.

Related Link:

Report: Indonesian Investigators Point To Design Lapses In Lion Air 737 Crash

Boeing Reports Q2 Earnings Miss

Posted-In: News Travel General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

