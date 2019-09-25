Boeing Creates Safety Committee Following Fatal 737 MAX Crashes

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) said Wednesday it has amended the company’s governance principles, adding safety-related experience as a point of consideration for company directors and making recommendations following an independent review.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and the Boeing board of directors reaffirmed the company's commitment to aerospace safety and the safety of its products and services.

Muilenburg announced the establishment of a permanent Aerospace Safety Committee of the board of directors.

The board also delivered to Muilenburg and senior company leaders the recommendations of a committee on airplane policies and processes; they have been adopted by the full board.

