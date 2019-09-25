10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) stock moved upwards by 22.9% to $2.20 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares surged 1.4% to $2.16. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) shares increased by 1.2% to $3.40. The market cap stands at $13.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) shares decreased by 8.6% to $1.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 25, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $3.00.
- Sasol, Inc. (NYSE: SSL) stock decreased by 4.3% to $17.78. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on September 16, the current rating is at Buy.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares fell 3.0% to $5.25. The market cap stands at $16.9 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 25, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $9.00.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock decreased by 2.9% to $23.33. The market cap stands at $13.4 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $34.00.
- California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) stock declined 2.9% to $10.20. The market cap seems to be at $717.1 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares plummeted 2.3% to $50.75. The market cap stands at $84.0 billion.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock declined 2.1% to $1.17. The market cap seems to be at $6.4 billion.
