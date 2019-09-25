Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 8:24am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) stock moved upwards by 22.9% to $2.20 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares surged 1.4% to $2.16. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) shares increased by 1.2% to $3.40. The market cap stands at $13.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 06, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) shares decreased by 8.6% to $1.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 25, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Sasol, Inc. (NYSE: SSL) stock decreased by 4.3% to $17.78. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on September 16, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares fell 3.0% to $5.25. The market cap stands at $16.9 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 25, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $9.00.
  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock decreased by 2.9% to $23.33. The market cap stands at $13.4 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $34.00.
  • California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) stock declined 2.9% to $10.20. The market cap seems to be at $717.1 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares plummeted 2.3% to $50.75. The market cap stands at $84.0 billion.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock declined 2.1% to $1.17. The market cap seems to be at $6.4 billion.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRC + AR)

45 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Roku Shares Plummet
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 20, 2019
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: McDermott Surges After Takeover Bids For Lummus Technology; InspireMD Shares Fall
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session