Pacira BioSciences Trades Higher After Joining S&P SmallCap 600
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 25, 2019 8:37am   Comments
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares are trading higher after the stock was added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

The company has replaced Shutterfly Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective prior to the open of trading on Sept. 30. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is acquiring Shutterfly in a transaction expected to be completed today.

Pacira BioSciences shares were trading up 5.57% at $40 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $55 and a 52-week low of $34.64.

Posted-In: News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

