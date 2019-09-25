24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares rose 18.2% to $4.26 in pre-market trading after receiving Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for danicopan for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares rose 14.1% to $34.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) rose 9.5% to $41.50 in pre-market trading. Pacira BioSciences will replace Shutterfly in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Monday, September 30.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares rose 5.8% to $92.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 6.1% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after falling 9.36% on Tuesday.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) rose 5.5% to $75.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced it is ending merger discussions with Altria Group.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) rose 4.9% to $0.80 in pre-market trading. Citius reported a $7 million underwritten offering priced at-the-market.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) rose 4.3% to $4.95 in pre-market trading. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Glu Mobile with a Buy rating and a $8 price target.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) rose 4.3% to $22.76 in pre-market trading after falling 8.81% on Tuesday.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) rose 3.5% to $52.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.29% on Tuesday.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) rose 3.3% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after declining 8.51% on Tuesday.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) rose 2.3% to $60.25 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares fell 15.4% to $11.76 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $75 million convertible senior notes offering due 2026.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) shares fell 6.5% to $13.99 in pre-market trading.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) fell 5.6% to $24.79 in pre-market trading.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 5% to $17.65 in the pre-market trading session.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 4.4% to $3.74 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 3.46% on Tuesday.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) fell 3.8% to $271.50 in pre-market trading following news of a $3 billion series A mandatory convertible preferred stock offering.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares fell 3.8% to $5.80 in pre-market trading.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 3.7% to $8.69 in pre-market trading.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares fell 3.5% to $33.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.46% on Tuesday.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares fell 3% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.20% on Tuesday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 2.7% to $139.20 in pre-market trading.
- Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) fell 2.6% to $28.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering of 11 million shares.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.