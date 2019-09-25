58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares climbed 25.5% to close at $3.10 on Tuesday. Citigroup raised the price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $8 to $10.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) shares rose 21.3% to close at $2.51 after reporting a restructuring plan.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) gained 20.7% to close at $13.71.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) climbed 20.4% to close at $36.82. S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Fresh Del Monte Produce will replace Northstar Realty Europe Corp in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) shares surged 19.7% to close at $5.54.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) jumped 17.8% to close at $3.28 after the company announced the approval by the Japanese Narcotics Control Division and the Japanese Ministry of Health for New Age's CBD products in Japan.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 15.9% to close at $13.14.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) climbed 13.9% to close at $3.20.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) gained 12.6% to close at $5.10.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) rose 11.3% to close at $30.93.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) gained 10.8% to close at $3.60.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) rose 9.8% to close at $28.00 after the company announced its pediatric phase 3 trial with dasiglucagon for severe hypoglycemia met primary and all key secondary endpoints.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) gained 8.8% to close at $19.46.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) rose 8.7% to close at $2.25.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) gained 8.3% to close at $18.38.
- Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: CETV) rose 7.2% to close at $4.7850.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) jumped 6.6% to close at $2.57.
- Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) climbed 4.9% to close at $32.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also reported a $600 million buyback.
Losers
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares tumbled 28.5% to close at $1.63 on Tuesday.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares fell 22.6% to close at $5.81 after the company reported downbeat Q2 revenue.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares fell 20.2% to close at $2.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also reported Q2 ES8 deliveries down from last quarter and is aiming to reduce the global headcount from 9,900 to 7,800 by the end of Q3.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) dipped 20.1% to close at $2.23.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) dropped 19.6% to close at $3.36.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) tumbled 18.9% to close at $3.26 after the company agreed to sell conversion business unit and technology to CE+T Energy Solutions.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) dropped 15.9% to close at $2.01.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) fell 14.5% to close at $1.47 after the company announced its Ampligen received clearance from the FDA for exportation to Argentina to treat severe chronic fatigue syndrome. The company also announced a second Department of Defense award value at $8.32 million.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) dropped 13.8% to close at $19.39.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) tumbled 13.3% to close at $20.25.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) dropped 13% to close at $3.1150.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dipped 12.8% to close at $8.17.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 12.6% to close at $3.87 after gaining 6.75% on Monday
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) fell 11.7% to close at $1.97 after gaining 5.69% on Monday.
- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) dipped 11.5% to close at $66.35 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) dropped 11.4% to close at $1.86.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) fell 11.3% to close at $5.95.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) fell 11.3% to close at $27.57.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) dipped 11.3% to close at $18.47.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) shares tumbled 11.3% to close at $14.41.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) dropped 11.1% to close at $3.03.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) fell 11% to close at $41.60.
- Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) dipped 11% to close at $1.05 as traders potentially took profits following the stock increasing roughly 27% since last Tuesday.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) shares fell 11% to close at $5.00.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) dipped 10.9% to close at $4.97.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) dropped 10.8% to close at $7.30.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) dipped 10.6% to close at $7.76.
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) fell 10.6% to close at $3.05.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) dropped 10.5% to close at $16.91.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) tumbled 10.5% to close at $3.7950.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares declined 10.3% to close at $3.21.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) dropped 9.8% to close at $6.51. Vitamin Shoppe announced it has stopped negotiations with bidder.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares fell 9.4% to close at $2.13.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares dropped 8.5% to close at $18.95 after the company cut its quarterly dividend from $0.21 to $0.10 per shares.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) fell 8.5% to close at $2.15 after the company announced it has been awarded a front-end engineering design contract by POSCO INTERNATIONAL Corporation for the Shwe Phase 3 gas field development.
- Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) shares fell 8.4% to close at $30.99 after the company announced an $875 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) fell 8.2% to close at $2.81.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) tumbled 7.6% to close at $6.19.
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) dropped 6.9% to close at $4.27 after SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) fell 5.8% to close at $20.59 after the company announced the sale of 11.6 million shares by investment funds affiliated with Clayton, Bubilier, & Rice LLC.
