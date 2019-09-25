Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 4:20am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Lake Forest, Illinois at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • New home sales report for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak in Washington, D.C. at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The State Street Investor Confidence Index for September is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Dallas, Texas at 7:00 p.m. ET.

