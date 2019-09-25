Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Lake Forest, Illinois at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- New home sales report for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak in Washington, D.C. at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for September is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Dallas, Texas at 7:00 p.m. ET.
