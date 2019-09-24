40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares jumped 38.5% to $3.42. Citigroup raised the price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $8 to $10.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) shares rose 22.4% to $2.5328 after reporting a restructuring plan.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 18.9% to $3.31 after the company announced the approval by the Japanese Narcotics Control Division and the Japanese Ministry of Health for New Age's CBD products in Japan.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 18.4% to $2.0369 after the company announced its Ampligen received clearance from the FDA for exportation to Argentina to treat severe chronic fatigue syndrome. The company also announced a second Department of Defense award value at $8.32 million.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) gained 18.1% to $5.35.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) climbed 16.2% to $35.56. S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Fresh Del Monte Produce will replace Northstar Realty Europe Corp in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) gained 13% to $12.83.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) shares surged 12.2% to $5.19.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) gained 11.9% to $3.6350.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) jumped 8.5% to $2.6150.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 8% to $0.7350 after the company announced that it has received approval for the distribution of Avenova in Australia.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 8% to $12.08 after falling 25.25% on Monday. Overstock.Com filed for a mixed-shelf offering.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 7.7% to $4.62.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) gained 6.9% to $2.5120 after the company announced it has been awarded a front-end engineering design contract by POSCO INTERNATIONAL Corporation for the Shwe Phase 3 gas field development.
- Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) climbed 6.7% to $33.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also reported a $600 million buyback.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 5.9% to $5.32 after a company insider bought 22,118 shares at an average price of $4.73 per share. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.
- Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE: JAG) gained 5.2% to $8.11 after the company announced it would replace Cray Inc in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) rose 5.2% to $26.83 after the company announced its pediatric phase 3 trial with dasiglucagon for severe hypoglycemia met primary and all key secondary endpoints.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) rose 4.2% to $17.83 after analysts at Guggenheim upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares dipped 27.6% to $1.65.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares fell 23.4% to $2.0850 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also reported Q2 ES8 deliveries down from last quarter and is aiming to reduce the global headcount from 9,900 to 7,800 by the end of Q3.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares fell 18.7% to $6.11 after the company reported downbeat Q2 revenue.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) dropped 13.4% to $3.6212.
- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) dipped 12.6% to $65.53 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) dropped 12% to $4.0350 after SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) tumbled 11.3% to $5.94.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) dropped 11.1% to $20.00.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) dipped 10.6% to $10.14.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) dropped 10.5% to $6.46. Vitamin Shoppe announced it has stopped negotiations with bidder.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) fell 10% to $2.7556.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares dropped 9.9% to $18.64 after the company cut its quarterly dividend from $0.21 to $0.10 per shares.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) fell 9.9% to $2.01 after gaining 5.69% on Monday.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 9.7% to $4.00 after gaining 6.75% on Monday
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) dropped 9.6% to $7.39.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares declined 9.6% to $3.2350.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) dropped 8.6% to $1.92.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares fell 6.5% to $2.1978.
- Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) dipped 5.4% to $1.08 as traders potentially took profits following the stock increasing roughly 27% since last Tuesday.
- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) fell 4% to $21.00 after the company announced the sale of 11.6 million shares by investment funds affiliated with Clayton, Bubilier, & Rice LLC.
- Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) shares fell 3.9% to $32.51 after the company announced an $875 million convertible senior notes offering.
