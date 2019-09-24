Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2019 8:18am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) stock increased by 3.0% to $21.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Jabil, Inc. (NYSE: JBL) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $32.20. The market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $36.00.
  • SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares increased by 2.6% to $15.40.
  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock surged 2.5% to $17.54. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on September 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) stock surged 2.3% to $28.00. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $21.00.
  • Infosys, Inc. (NYSE: INFY) shares surged 2.2% to $11.24. The market cap seems to be at $45.6 billion.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares increased by 1.8% to $51.20. The market cap stands at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Berenberg, on September 24, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock rose 1.2% to $4.92. The market cap seems to be at $149.7 million.

 

Losers

  • BlackBerry, Inc. (NYSE: BB) stock plummeted 10.5% to $6.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on August 16, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock decreased by 0.7% to $5.14. The market cap seems to be at $18.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on July 26, the current rating is at Buy.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BB + FSLY)

24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data
8 Stocks To Watch For September 24, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2019
Q2 Earnings Preview For BlackBerry
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Centene, Fastly And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

BlackBerry Trades Lower On Q2 Earnings

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session