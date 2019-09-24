Market Overview

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2019 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares surged 3.8% to $2.44 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $908.6 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 0.3% to $1.53. The market cap stands at $3.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.

 

Losers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock plummeted 5.1% to $2.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares fell 0.8% to $1.29. The market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) shares plummeted 0.6% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $5.00.

