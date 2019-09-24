24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 46.3% to $2.56 in pre-market trading after the company’s Ampligen received clearance from the FDA for exportation to Argentina for the treatment of severe chronic fatigue syndrome. The company also announced a second Department of Defense award value at $8.32 million.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) shares rose 17.9% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after reporting a restructuring plan.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 15.3% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after the company announced the approval by the Japanese Narcotics Control Division and the Japanese Ministry of Health for New Age's CBD products in Japan.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 13.2% to $0.77 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it has received approval for the distribution of Avenova in Australia.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) rose 10.1% to $8.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY19 sales of $10.92 million, compared to $10.5 million in FY18.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) rose 7.6% to $27.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced its pediatric phase 3 trial with dasiglucagon for severe hypoglycemia met primary and all key secondary endpoints.
- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) rose 5.3% to $120.94 in pre-market trading.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) rose 4.6% to $3.20 in pre-market trading.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) rose 4.2% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after dropping 49.50% on Monday.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) rose 3.5% to $158.00 in pre-market trading.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 3% to $6.24 in pre-market trading.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) rose 2.8% to $17.60 in pre-market trading after analysts at Guggenheim upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) shares rose 2.5% to $89.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
Losers
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares fell 19% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also reported Q2 ES8 deliveries down from last quarter and is aiming to reduce the global headcount from 9,900 to 7,800 by the end of Q3.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares fell 10.9% to $6.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 revenue.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 5.9% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.75% on Monday
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 5.2% to $2.20 in the pre-market trading session after rising 3.57% on Monday.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares fell 4.7% to $2.24 in pre-market trading.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 4.7% to $5.10 in pre-market trading.
- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) fell 4.4% to $20.92 in pre-market trading after the company announced the sale of 11.6 million shares by investment funds affiliated with Clayton, Bubilier, & Rice LLC.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) fell 3.6% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.69% on Monday.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) fell 3% to $23.01 in the pre-market trading session.
- Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) shares fell 2.6% to $32.96 in pre-market trading after the company announced an $875 million convertible senior notes offering.
- VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) shares fell 2.2% to $9.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced 82 million share upsized public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of $779 million.
