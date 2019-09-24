46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) gained 32.67% to close at $4.47 after the company announced an FDA agreement to reduce the sample size for its ongoing Phase 3 study of Once-Nightly FT218.
- Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) rose 30.5% to close at $2.95 after the company announced it would be acquired by Greenbriar for $3 per share in cash.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) jumped 22.4% to close at $3.82.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) rose 20.1% to close at $6.40.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) gained 20% to close at $72.38. PriceSmart will replace Finisar Corp. (NASDAQ: FNSR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, September 26.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) surged 18.5% to close at $17.89.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 18.2% to close at $13.78.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) jumped 17.3% to close at $20.85.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares rose 16.9% to close at $2.35 after climbing 27.22% on Friday.
- San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) gained 16% to close at $3.26.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) climbed 12.9% to close at $3.23.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) gained 12.8% to close at $2.83.
- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) surged 12.2% to close at $16.33.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) gained 12.2% to close at $15.21.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) climbed 12.1% to close at $11.36.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) gained 12% to close at $18.86.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) rose 11.3% to close at $4.93.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) climbed 10.3% to close at $2.47 after announcing 'positive' initial data from ongoing ENDYMION open-label extension trial of soticlestat in people with rare epilepsies.
- Ccur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) rose 10.3% to close at $5.81.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) climbed 10.2% to close at $4.9050.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) rose 10.2% to close at $2.81.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) surged 10.1% to close at $25.44.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) gained 10% to close at $2.74.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 5.8% to close at $4.39.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) shares gained 5.7% to close at $2.23.
Losers
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares dipped 49.5% to close at $4.05 on Monday after the company priced a 3 million unit offering at $5 per unit.
- Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares tumbled 38.8% to close at $1.58 after the company reported its first half sales of 2019 lower than last year.
- Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares fell 28.1% to close at $1.15. Onconova Therapeutics reported a 2.136 million share registered direct offering of common stock, priced at $1.60 per share.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares dipped 25.3% to close at $11.19 after the company revised down its Q3 retail guidance.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) fell 23.4% to close at $1.57.
- Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) tumbled 19.7% to close at $18.03 after the company announced the departure of its CEO, COO, and president.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) dropped 16.8% to close at $5.51.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) fell 16.4% to close at $4.18.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares fell 14.4% to close at $2.79 after reporting Q2 results.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) dipped 13.8% to close at $3.25.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) declined 12% to close at $2.87 after the company received a clinical hold letter from the FDA regarding EB-101 in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) dropped 11.7% to close at $12.37.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 10.5% to $2.72 ahead of Q2 earnings Tuesday. Investors could potentially be expecting weak earnings results.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) dropped 10.4% to close at $5.77.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) tumbled 9.9% to close at $4.28.
- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) dropped 9.9% to close at $11.04.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares fell 8.3% to close at $12.23.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) fell 7.5% to close at $19.03 potentially after Jim Cramer said L3Harris Technologies is a better company, as he thinks it's going to get a lot of business with Saudi Arabia.
- Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) shares fell 6.5% to close at $9.51.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares fell 6.1% to close at $2.02 after declining 5.29% on Friday.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) dropped 5% to close at $22.36. Goldman Sachs downgraded Schnitzer Steel Indus from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $27 to $23.
