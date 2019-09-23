Market Overview

What The Truck?!? FreightTech 100, Pricing Power, And Downton Freight Abbey
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
September 23, 2019 4:54pm   Comments
What The Truck?!? FreightTech 100, Pricing Power, And Downton Freight Abbey

It's the first day of fall, and that's not all. You're gearing up your week by hammering down with the latest headlines and analysis of what in the world is going on out there in freight and tech and data. Kevin Hill kills us with the pricing power index. JP takes on super duper Dooner in Market Expert trivia. Kyle pile-drives the SONAR data into submission, and turns it into the data you need to take action. Finally, Emily Szink asks our hosts to make sense of what is a big deal and what is a little deal out there.

Put in your nomination for the FreightTech 100 companies.

