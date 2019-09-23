Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 50 Points; Avadel Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2019 3:05pm   Comments
Share:

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.19% to 26987.12 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 8128.25. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 2,996.12.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares climbed 0.6% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), up 19%, and SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL), up 8%.

In trading on Monday, health care shares fell 0.5%.

Top Headline

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) agreed to be acquired for by Greenbriar for $3.00 per share in cash, representing an aggregate equity value of approximately $80.8 million.

The cash consideration represents around 32.7% premium over Arotech’s closing share price on September 20, 2019.
.

Equities Trading UP

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares shot up 19% to $71.90. PriceSmart will replace Finisar Corp. (NASDAQ: FNSR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, September 26.

Shares of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) got a boost, shooting up 31% to $2.95 after the company announced it would be acquired by Greenbriar for $3 per share in cash.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares were also up, gaining 30% to $4.39. The FDA has agreed to Avadel's proposed changes to the statistical analysis plan for the Phase 3 REST-ON study, which will result in a reduction to the sample size as well as the estimated time of completion, according to the company. The REST-ON study is a double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled late-stage trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of once-nightly FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate using the company's proprietary Micropump technology for the extended-release oral suspension in treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy.

Equities Trading DOWN

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares tumbled 38% to $1.60 after the company reported first-half results

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) were down 28% to $1.1526. Onconova Therapeutics reported 2.136 million share registered direct offering of common stock, priced at $1.60 per share.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) was down, falling 49% to $4.06 after the stock priced a 3 million unit offering at $5 per unit.
 

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $58.64, while gold traded up 1.1% to $1,532.00.

Silver traded up 5% Monday to $18.73, while copper rose 0.3% to $2.614.

Euro zone

European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.80%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.93%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index slipped 1.01%. Meanwhile, the German DAX dropped 1.01%, and the French CAC 40 declined 1.05% while UK shares fell 0.26%.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index increased to 0.10 in August, versus a revised reading of -0.41 in the prior month. However, analysts were expecting a reading of -0.35.

The IHS Markit flash manufacturing PMI climbed to 51.0 in September, versus a reading of 50.3 in the prior month

Posted-In: Mid-Afternoon Market UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARTX + AVDL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Reebonz Falls Following First-Half Results; Plus Therapeutics Shares Climb
Why Shares of Micro-Cap Biotech Avadel Are Ripping Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Greenbriar To Acquire Arotech
30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The 'Who, What, When, Where And Why Of CBD': Nonprofit Releases Results Of Wide-Ranging Survey

3 Necessary Apps You Need For Launching A Business In 2019