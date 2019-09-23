Market Overview

34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2019 12:37pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) jumped 55.1% to $12.44 after the company received $4.6 million in reimbursements from BARDA for the company's work from 2012 through 2019.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) rose 49.7% to $5.04 after the company announced an FDA agreement to reduce the sample size for its ongoing Phase 3 study of Once-Nightly FT218.
  • Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) climbed 30.5% to $2.95 after the company announced it would be acquired by Greenbriar for $3 per share in cash.
  • PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) gained 15.2% to $69.51. PriceSmart will replace Finisar Corp. (NASDAQ: FNSR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, September 26.
  • DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) surged 13.1% to $2.4202.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares rose 11.5% to $2.7199 after the company's Phase 3 trial of StrataGraft Regenerative Tissue in patients with deep partial thickness thermal burns met both primary endpoints.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 10.1% to $4.57.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) jumped 9% to $3.40.
  • DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) rose 8.8% to $4.82.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) gained 8.7% to $2.1850.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) rose 8.6% to $2.7050.
  • Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) shares gained 7.6% to $2.27.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares rose 6.7% to $2.1450 after climbing 27.22% on Friday.
  • Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) rose 6.4% to $3.18 after falling 14.81% on Friday.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares rose 4.4% to $108.50 after the company received FDA approval for its Cologuard which is a noninvasive colorectal cancer screening test.
  • Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) gained 4% to $4.2599 on continued momentum after a Reuters sources reported on late Friday that the company is exploring the possibility of a sale.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares dipped 33.7% to $1.71 after the company reported its first half sales of 2019 lower than last year.
  • Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) tumbled 25.2% to $16.81 after the company announced the departure of its CEO, COO, and president.
  • Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares fell 23.1% to $1.23. Onconova Therapeutics reported a 2.136 million share registered direct offering of common stock, priced at $1.60 per share.
  • Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares dipped 16.2% to $12.55 after the company revised down its Q3 retail guidance.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares fell 15.6% to $2.7501 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) dropped 14.4% to $5.67.
  • IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) fell 12.2% to $1.80.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) fell 10.3% to $18.46 potentially after Jim Cramer said L3Harris Technologies is a better company, as he thinks it's going to get a lot of business with Saudi Arabia.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares fell 9.2% to $12.11.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) tumbled 8.6% to $4.34.
  • Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) dropped 8.5% to $21.54. Goldman Sachs downgraded Schnitzer Steel Indus from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $27 to $23.
  • Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) dipped 7.9% to $58.47.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) declined 7.4% to $3.0201 after the company received a clinical hold letter from the FDA regarding EB-101 in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 7.3% to $2.8192 ahead of Q2 earnings tomorrow. Investors could potentially be expecting weak earnings results.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) dropped 7.1% to $11.38.
  • Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) shares fell 5.7% to $9.59.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares fell 5.6% to $2.0301 after declining 5.29% on Friday.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 5.6% to $14.19, potentially on continued weakness after US Steel issued soft guidance last week. The company's stock was also reportedly downgraded by German firm ODDO BHF.

