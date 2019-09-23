Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple, Oprah Partner On A Book Club

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2019 12:12pm   Comments
Share:
Apple, Oprah Partner On A Book Club

Oprah Winfrey announced Monday she will host an author interview series called “Oprah’s Book Club,” on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s Apple TV+ when it launches on Nov 1.

Winfrey also announced that the first book she will highlight will be “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. She’ll interview Coates about his first novel, following successful non-fiction books that have included “Between the World and Me,” and “Letter to My Son.”

“The Water Dancer,” will be released by Apple Books on Tuesday. Winfrey’s interview with Coates will be filmed in front of a live audience at Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C., next month.

Winfrey, who telegraphed her involvement with Apple when she appeared last March at an event unveiling the Apple TV+ service, said new episodes will stream every other month.

“Few people in the world can bring us together like Oprah, whose compassion and grace celebrating the power of books are unmatched,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement announcing the partnership.

“Reading opened up a whole world for me beyond the red dirt road and my grandmother’s porch in Mississippi,” Winfrey said in the statement. “I want to do that for everybody. And the opportunity to do this with Apple, to speak to people all over the world about the pleasures, the excitement, the tension, the drama that a good book can bring you… I don't know what's better than that.”

Apple also said some proceeds from book sales spurred by the series will go to the American Library Association.

Related Links:

Apple Rolls Out Streaming Service Apple TV+, TV Channels

Apple TV+ Price Will Start At $4.99 A Month, Launch Nov. 1

Posted-In: Apple TV Oprah Winfrey Ta-Nahesi CoatesNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

10 Stocks Where Short Sellers Are Throwing In The Towel
Large Option Trader Aggressively Dumping Netflix Calls
Needham's Martin Talks Apple Services, Streaming Video Competition
Pivotal Research Explains Roku Bear Thesis
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Apple's iPhone 11 Goes On Sale, Crowds Gather Outside Major Stores
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Nike, Micron Earnings Could Help Give Market Direction This Week