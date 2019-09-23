Apple, Oprah Partner On A Book Club

Oprah Winfrey announced Monday she will host an author interview series called “Oprah’s Book Club,” on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s Apple TV+ when it launches on Nov 1.

Winfrey also announced that the first book she will highlight will be “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. She’ll interview Coates about his first novel, following successful non-fiction books that have included “Between the World and Me,” and “Letter to My Son.”

“The Water Dancer,” will be released by Apple Books on Tuesday. Winfrey’s interview with Coates will be filmed in front of a live audience at Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C., next month.

The only thing more thrilling than being captivated by a book is being able to share it with others. Which is why I’m excited to bring @oprahsbookclub to @apple starting TODAY! My first pick, The Water Dancer by the brilliant Ta-Nehisi Coates. It will enthrall you. #ReadwithUs pic.twitter.com/DG99kTKrWu — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 23, 2019

Winfrey, who telegraphed her involvement with Apple when she appeared last March at an event unveiling the Apple TV+ service, said new episodes will stream every other month.

“Few people in the world can bring us together like Oprah, whose compassion and grace celebrating the power of books are unmatched,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement announcing the partnership.

“Reading opened up a whole world for me beyond the red dirt road and my grandmother’s porch in Mississippi,” Winfrey said in the statement. “I want to do that for everybody. And the opportunity to do this with Apple, to speak to people all over the world about the pleasures, the excitement, the tension, the drama that a good book can bring you… I don't know what's better than that.”

Apple also said some proceeds from book sales spurred by the series will go to the American Library Association.

