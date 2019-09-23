Port Report: K + N Looks To Offset Carbon Footprint By 2030

The issue of climate change takes center stage in New York as representatives of over 70 countries assemble for the United Nations' Climate Action Summit on Sept. 23. The Summit comes as weather records continue to be broken, according to a UN-sponsored study on the state of the world's climate.

Carbon dioxide levels in the earth's atmosphere are reaching levels not seen since three to five million years ago, an epoch also marked by average temperatures 2 to 3 degrees Celsius higher on average, widespread glacial retreat, and higher ocean levels. The study "highlights the urgent need for the development of concrete actions that halt global warming and the worst effects of climate change," the UN said.

Along with country participation, representatives of 12 corporations are also presenting at the Summit, including the world's biggest shipping line Maersk and major utilities. Representing just over half the world's carbon dioxide emissions, transports and utilities face the biggest need to get ahead of any regulatory changes as countries seek to limit carbon dioxide output.

Kuehne + Nagel, one of the world's largest freight forwarders, said it is introducing an array of practices to reduce its carbon footprint internally. K + N said it is using video conferencing to replace business trips, while unavoidable business trips will be offset through carbon dioxide offsets and other credit mechanisms.

As for customer-generated carbon dioxide emissions, the Swiss company is introducing an array of greener shipping services over the next decade, starting with less-than-container-load shipments starting in 2020 and reaching full carbon-neutral shipments by 2030.

Along with tapping credits from its sponsored carbon-offset projects in Myanmar and New Zealand, K + N said it plans to use big data and new digital platforms to select transport routes and modes that are less carbon intensive.

"Today's announcement is based on a package of measures to fight CO2 emissions and provide sustainable and innovative supply chain solutions – hand in hand with our suppliers and customers," said Dr. Detlef Trefzger, Chief Executive Officer of K + N. "We thus support the aim of the Paris agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius."



Image Sourced from Pixabay