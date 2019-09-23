Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for September will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York at 9:50 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in Effingham, Illinois at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speak in Salem, Oregon at 2:30 p.m. ET.
