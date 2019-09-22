Collaboration Agreement Signed Between Genetic Technologies and Translational Genomics Research Institute

Genetic Technologies Limited (NYSE: GENE), a provider of world-leading genetic risk assessment test products today announced that it has signed a 3-year Collaboration Agreement with TGen. TGen, an affiliate of City of Hope in Duarte, California, is an Arizona-based, non-profit biomedical research institute dedicated to conducting ground-breaking research with life-changing results. TGen physicians and scientists work to understand the genetic components of both common and complex diseases (including cancer, neurological disorders, and infectious disease), and rare childhood disorders. They are also focused on the translation of clinically useful genomics discoveries into the clinic. Key Features of this Collaboration Agreement between GTG and TGen:-  GTG and TGen will cooperate in the design feasibility analysis of clinical research studies to support the clinical application of GTG's polygenic risk tests;  The initial focus of the studies will be the clinical utility of the GeneType Breast and Colorectal Cancer risk tests developed by GTG. This aims to demonstrate the value of these tests for clinicians when assessing individual risk profiles;  GTG and TGen will identify appropriate clinical partners to participate in the studies.

Genetic Technologies Limited www.gtglabs.com info@gtglabs.com ABN 17 009 212 328 60-66 Hanover Street Fitzroy Victoria 3065 Australia +61 3 8412 7000 Once completed, it is expected that these studies will provide strong clinical evidence to support the use of GTGs polygenic risk tests as an important routine tool in predicting individual disease risk. They can then assist clinicians to develop individual risk management programmes for improved prevention and treatment of these diseases. The clinical utility data obtained during the course of the collaboration will form an important component of a comprehensive reimbursement strategy. The terms of the Agreement are confidential, however, key features include that GTG and TGen will cooperate in the design and conduct of clinical utility studies for a suite of polygenic risk tests for common diseases to be developed and made available in the US market. Genetic Technologies' Chief Scientific Officer Dr Richard Allman said, "I am excited to be collaborating with such a prestigious organisation as TGen. The clinical utility studies we envisage are intended to translate our GeneType tests into daily clinical use." David Duggan, Ph.D., associate professor of TGen commented: "The GeneType Breast and Colorectal Cancer risk prediction tests have the potential to personalize clinical management. Results from these studies are expected to positively affect clinical decision-making for a sizeable number of patients. We are excited to partner with this industry-leader."