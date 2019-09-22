Market Overview

'Seinfeld' Will Have A Few New Homes In 2021
Jason Shubnell  
September 22, 2019 11:03am   Comments
The show about nothing is making a couple of big moves.

On Sept. 16, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) said it will buy the global streaming rights for "Seinfeld" from Sony Pictures Television, a unit of Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE). The five-year deal begins in 2021. Days later, Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) acquired the exclusive cable syndication rights for the show, set to begin October 2021.

The iconic 1990s sitcom has run on TBS since 2002 and has been available for streaming on Hulu for several years.

Viacom’s Comedy Central, TV Land and Paramount Network channels will share rights to all 180 episodes of “Seinfeld."

The Los Angeles Times noted that while terms of the transaction weren't disclosed, "Netflix paid far more than the $500 million NBCUniversal paid for 'The Office,' and the $425 million WarnerMedia shelled out for 'Friends,' people familiar with the deal said. Both of those five-year deals were for streaming rights in the U.S. only."

Jerry Seinfeld's popular web series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" moved from Sony's Crackle to Netflix in 2018.

Photo credit: Sony Pictures Television

Posted-In: Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee Comedy Central jerry seinfeld Seinfeld TBSNews Contracts Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

