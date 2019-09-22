Market Overview

IPO Outlook For The Week: A Talent Agency, A Lender And Peloton
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2019 5:12pm   Comments
For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) will issue 40 million shares between $26 and $29 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 95.7% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $1.33 billion. Founded in 2012, the Silicon Valley company markets at-home fitness equipment.

Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT) will issue 6.25 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 23.4% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $6.94 million. The 14-year-old financial firm has issued more than 3.1 million loans to clients with no or limited credit history.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) will issue nearly 19.4 million shares between $30 and $32 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 2.2% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $712.3 million. As the successor to the William Morris Agency and IMG, the talent agency has a 120-year history.

Posted-In: Endeavor Group Oportun Financial Peloton InteractiveNews IPOs Best of Benzinga

