Freightwaves NOW: Cedar Rapids Reefer Is Booming, Air Cargo Volumes Are Elevated For Now
On today's episode, Nick Austin talks about the flooding, shutdowns, and early snow. FreightCaster Kyle Cunningham brings you the news regarding Cedar Rapids reefer and an update on El Paso. Jesse "Cargo" Cohen lands with some interesting air news, and Zack Strickland closes out the week with the brokerage update.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
