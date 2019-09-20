Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Freightwaves NOW: Cedar Rapids Reefer Is Booming, Air Cargo Volumes Are Elevated For Now
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
September 20, 2019 4:04pm   Comments
Share:
Freightwaves NOW: Cedar Rapids Reefer Is Booming, Air Cargo Volumes Are Elevated For Now

On today's episode, Nick Austin talks about the flooding, shutdowns, and early snow. FreightCaster Kyle Cunningham brings you the news regarding Cedar Rapids reefer and an update on El Paso. Jesse "Cargo" Cohen lands with some interesting air news, and Zack Strickland closes out the week with the brokerage update.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: air cargo Freight Freightwaves LogisticsNews Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Postmates Raises $225M, Nears Initial Public Offering

Latest US Sanctions Take Aim At Iran's Banks