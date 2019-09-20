Market Overview

36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2019 12:23pm   Comments
Gainers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) jumped 66% to $2.62 after the company announced it will explore strategic alternatives for Lummus Technology. The company recently received unsolicited offers to acquire Lummus with a valuation of over $2.5 billion.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares gained 19.5% to $11.82 after falling 29.46% on Thursday.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) climbed 17% to $5.05.
  • OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares rose 14.2% to $3.71.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) climbed 12.4% to $0.5867 on no company-specific news. Shares could potentially be rebounding after the sock dropped approximately 9% on Thursday. The stock has been facing heavy volatility as it is up about 70% over the past 5 days.
  • San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) gained 10.8% to $2.6699.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) shares climbed 10.2% to $5.29 after the company’s subsidiary, SPIG, has been awarded contract to supply sea water cooling towers for a project in Bahrain.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares surged 10.1% to $9.26.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 10% to $9.66.
  • ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 9.6% to $11.80 following a 5.32% surge in India’s BSE Sensex.
  • HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) rose 9.3% to $112.13 following a 5.32% surge in India’s BSE Sensex.
  • Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) gained 9.2% to $49.38.
  • Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) rose 8.6% to $8.96.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares jumped 8.4% to $2.6450.
  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) gained 8% to $3.11.
  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) rose 7.9% to $18.06 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) surged 7.9% to $13.01. Camber Capital Management disclosed a 12.9% stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals.
  • EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) gained 7.6% to $67.58 after the company reported purchase of NorthStar Battery Co. from Altor Fund II.
  • Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) jumped 7.2% to $24.73 after the company received Chinese regulatory approval for an acquisition with II-VI which is expected to close on September 24th.
  • DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) gained 5.7% to $2.1667.
  • Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) rose 4.1% to $39.38 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Losers

  • InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) shares dipped 43.1% to $1.48. InspireMD priced its 2.77 million unit underwritten public offering at $1.80 per unit.
  • Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 14.1% to $4.2765 after dropping 3.11% on Thursday.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 11.7% to $118.12 after Pivotal Research initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a $60 price target.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares declined 11% to $6.73.
  • Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) dropped 9.3% to $1.67 after the company priced a $40 million offering of its common stocks and warrants.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares declined 8.5% to $4.54.
  • SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) fell 8.2% to $2.70 after the company reported plan to exit China and issued weak sales forecast.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) dropped 7.7% to $2.03.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares fell 7.5% to $0.74. HTG Molecular Diagnostics priced $20 million financing made of $16.6 million in common stock and $3.5 million concurrent private placement.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares dropped 7.1% to $15.82.
  • EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) dipped 6.7% to $6.81.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares fell 6.2% to $2.44 after dropping 10.65% on Thursday.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 6.2% to $11.45 after the company reached an agreement with wildfire victims. The agreement clears a path for the company's bankruptcy to be resolved by the June 2020 deadline.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) dropped 5.2% to $14.07.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) fell 4.9% to $98.59 after the company disclosed that the CFO Lorenzo Flores is stepping down. Bank of America downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

