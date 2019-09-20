8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Astrotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares increased by 12.4% to $2.53 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS) stock increased by 4.7% to $17.55. The market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Pyxis Tankers, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $1.25. The market cap stands at $22.9 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) stock surged 1.6% to $21.00. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 16, the current rating is at Buy.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock surged 1.5% to $8.94. The market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares increased by 1.0% to $63.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on July 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $77.00.
Losers
- HyreCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) stock fell 6.3% to $2.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $52.8 million. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.25.
- Foundation Building, Inc. (NYSE: FBM) shares fell 1.2% to $17.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.1 million.
