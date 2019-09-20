Market Overview

3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2019 8:36am   Comments
Gainers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock rose 1.8% to $0.38 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) shares rose 1.7% to $3.62. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 03, is at Underperform, with a price target of $4.00.

 

Losers

  • PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock fell 7.6% to $11.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $29.8 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on September 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.00.

Posted-In: Utilities Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

