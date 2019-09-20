18 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SPI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares surged 6.1% to $3.50 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $27.5 million.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares surged 4.9% to $1.93.
- Wipro, Inc. (NYSE: WIT) stock surged 4.4% to $3.79.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) shares rose 4.4% to $53.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $70.00.
- Ping Identity Holding, Inc. (NYSE: PING) stock moved upwards by 2.6% to $20.60.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock rose 2.6% to $5.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on July 26, the current rating is at Buy.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock surged 2.3% to $27.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.1 million. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $1.48. The market cap seems to be at $66.6 million.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares rose 1.6% to $8.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 29, the current rating is at Buy.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock increased by 1.4% to $38.06.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares rose 1.2% to $14.82. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $21.00.
- Cypress Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: CY) shares increased by 1.1% to $23.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares surged 1.0% to $3.00. The market cap seems to be at $52.4 million.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock increased by 1.0% to $50.32. The market cap seems to be at $46.2 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $65.00.
Losers
- Opera, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares plummeted 5.5% to $10.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $718.3 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on July 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.50.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares declined 3.2% to $100.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 20, the current rating is at Neutral.
- SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares fell 2.0% to $14.78.
- Seagate Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STX) stock declined 1.2% to $52.29. The most recent rating by Barclays, on September 20, is at Underweight, with a price target of $40.00.
