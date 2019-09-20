Market Overview

15 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2019 8:24am   Comments
Gainers

  • Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) stock rose 8.4% to $0.31 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $146.3 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 08, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) stock surged 2.7% to $4.05. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 25, the current rating is at Perform.
  • Zealand Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEAL) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $25.25. The market cap stands at $647.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
  • AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) shares surged 1.6% to $45.31.
  • Novartis, Inc. (NYSE: NVS) shares increased by 1.5% to $87.67.
  • Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares increased by 1.4% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on September 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Sanofi, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNY) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $45.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.4 billion. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on September 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $52.00.
  • GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. (NYSE: GSK) shares rose 1.1% to $41.79. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on September 03, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $6.12. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.

 

Losers

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares decreased by 15.1% to $0.68 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $19.7 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) stock declined 6.5% to $7.90. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on September 16, is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock decreased by 1.7% to $0.46.
  • Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) shares declined 1.6% to $0.23. The market cap seems to be at $52.8 million.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares decreased by 1.4% to $3.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on September 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.1% to $5.10. The market cap seems to be at $6.3 billion. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on September 20, is at Sell, with a price target of $5.00.

