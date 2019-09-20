46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) gained 38.2% to close at $3.51 after the company announced it would collaborate with Microsoft to develop the next generation online video platform.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) shares jumped 32.9% to close at $2.20 on Thursday after the company announced that the Department of Defense has granted a four-year, $6.42 million "Breakthrough Award" to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for a clinical study of the company's drug Ampligen, in patients with brain-metastatic breast cancer.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares rose 22.3% to close at $3.79 after the company announced agreement to purchase natural flake graphite for Coosa Project.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) rose 22.3% to close at $7.52.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) gained 16.4% to close at $8.08.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) gained 14.3% to close at $0.7865 on continued momentum after the company announced it received approval for its Avenov by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) rose 14.1% to close at $32.30.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) gained 12.5% to close at $2.98.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) surged 12.1% to close at $2.87.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) rose 11.2% to close at $14.45.
- China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CBPO) gained 10.5% to close at $113.99 after the company announced it received an offer to take the company private for $120 per share.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) climbed 9% to close at $22.72.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) rose 8.8% to close at $19.04.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) gained 8.5% to close at $5.10.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) rose 8.5% to close at $8.93.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) climbed 7.7% to close at $7.84.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) gained 7.7% to close at $89.42.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares rose 7.6% to close at $27.12.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares gained 5.5% to close at $4.45 after the company declared issuance of bonus shares.
- Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ: FARM) gained 5.2% to close at $14.69.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) rose 5% to close at $1.05 after the company recieved the CE Mark approval for Renevia. NOTE: The CE Mark provides Lineage the authority to market and distribute Renevia throughout the European Union and in other countries that recognize the CE Mark.
Losers
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) shares dipped 29.7% to close at $2.60 on Thursday.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares fell 29.5% to close at $9.89.
- VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares tumbled 26.9% to close at $0.4921 on Thursday after the company reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares dipped 26.9% to close at $1.58 on continued momentum after the company announced it has hired advisors to 'evaluate opportunities' for the company in order to improve capital structure and the balance sheet.
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) shares declined 16.3% to close at $10.04.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) tumbled 15% to close at $20.66.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 14.2% to close at $8.29. Provention Bio priced its 5 million share public offering of common stock at $8 per share.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 13% to close at $3.36.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 12.2% to close at $3.30 after surging 74.07% on Wednesday.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) dipped 12% to close at $7.50.
- EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) dropped 11.5% to close at $7.30.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 11.2% to close at $11.06 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) shares fell 10.7% to close at $2.60.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) dropped 10.7% to close at $43.58.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) fell 10.2% to close at $12.03.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) dipped 9.2% to close at $3.45 as traders potentially took profits after the stock increased roughly 50% since last week.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) fell 9% to close at $3.34.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dipped 9% to close at $2.94.
- Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares dropped 8.7% to close at $6.50.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) fell 8.7% to close at $3.89.
- Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE: FBM) dropped 7.8% to close at $17.47 after reporting secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholder.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 7% to close at $2.53 after rising 8.80% on Wednesday.
- Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) shares fell 6.5% to close at $7.20. This could potentially be profit taking from investors after the stock increased approximately 9% on Monday amid heightened tensions following an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field. The stock price is currently back to what it was prior to the attack.
- Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) shares fell 4.7% to close at $29.41. Ares Management reported pricing of 7 million share offering of Class A common stock at $29.90 per share.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 4.4% to close at $8.45 on continued momentum after Zygel safety data showed 96% of patients experienced a treatment emergent adverse event.
