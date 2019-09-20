Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Zurich, Switzerland at 8:15 a.m. ET.
- Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak in New York at 11:20 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in Corpus Christi, Texas at 1:00 p.m. ET.
