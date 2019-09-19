Market Overview

Nike Drops Antonio Brown
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 19, 2019 3:59pm   Comments
Antonio Brown continues to dominate headlines amid the start of the NFL season. The latest news? Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) says Brown is no longer a Nike endorser.

"Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete," a company spokesperson told The Boston Globe.

The spokesperson didn't elaborate, but the move is undoubtedly due to the several sexual allegations Brown has been facing in recent weeks.

According to ProFootballTalk, Nike was concerned about Brown fulfilling his duties to their contract, specifically regarding personal appearances the star receiver would have to make.

The decision is somewhat surprising, as Nike has a history of sticking with its best-known but controversial athletes, despite facing some of the most difficult allegations.

ESPN reported Nike recently sold an Antonio Brown signature sure, the “Nike Tech Trainer Antonio Brown” shoe, but is no longer available on Nike’s website.

On resale platform StockX, the shoe is selling for roughly 75% over retail, with the last sale at $175.

The New England Patriots are set to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, with Brown is expected to play.

Here Are All The Ways To Watch NFL Football Without Cable

Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike In A Different Manner Than You Think

