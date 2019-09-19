32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) shares rose 87.4% to $3.1021 after the company announced that the Department of Defense has granted a four-year, $6.42 million "Breakthrough Award" to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for a clinical study of the company's drug Ampligen, in patients with brain-metastatic breast cancer.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) rose 22.1% to $3.10 after the company announced it would collaborate with Microsoft to develop the next generation online video platform.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares climbed 19.4% to $5.04 after the company declared issuance of bonus shares.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares gained 15.5% to $3.58 after the company announced agreement to purchase natural flake graphite for Coosa Project.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) gained 14.5% to $1.1450 after the company recieved the CE Mark approval for Renevia. NOTE: The CE Mark provides Lineage the authority to market and distribute Renevia throughout the European Union and in other countries that recognize the CE Mark.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) rose 13.8% to $7.00.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) gained 12.4% to $5.34.
- China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CBPO) gained 10.7% to $114.22 after the company announced it received an offer to take the company private for $120 per share.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) climbed 8.2% to $7.88.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) climbed 7.7% to $3.45.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) gained 7.6% to $0.74 on continued momentum after the company announced it received approval for its Avenov by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares rose 7% to $26.94.
- Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ: FARM) gained 6.5% to $14.86.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) rose 4.5% to $46.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
Losers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares tumbled 27.6% to $1.56 on continued momentum after the company announced it has hired advisors to 'evaluate opportunities' for the company in order to improve capital structure and the balance sheet.
- VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares dipped 25.6% to $0.50 after the company reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped 16.7% to $7.36 on continued momentum after Zygel safety data showed 96% of patients experienced a treatment emergent adverse event.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 12.7% to $3.28 after surging 74.07% on Wednesday.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 12.3% to $10.92 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) dipped 11.3% to $3.37 as traders potentially took profits after the stock increased roughly 50% since last week.
- Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE: FBM) dropped 11% to $16.86 after reporting secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholder.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PT) dropped 10.6% to $2.27.
- Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) shares fell 10.3% to $2.61.
- EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) dropped 10.1% to $7.42.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) fell 9% to $7.10. Viveve submitted Investigational Testing Application to conduct short-term feasibility study in stress urinary incontinence.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 8.8% to $8.81. Provention Bio priced its 5 million share public offering of common stock at $8 per share.
- Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares dropped 7.7% to $6.57.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 6.6% to $2.54 after rising 8.80% on Wednesday.
- Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) shares fell 6.5% to $7.20. This could potentially be profit taking from investors after the stock increased approximately 9% on Monday amid heightened tensions following an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field. The stock price is currently back to what it was prior to the attack.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares fell 5.3% to $15.34 after the company's CEO Patrick Byrne sold his stake in the company.
- Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) shares fell 5% to $29.28. Ares Management reported pricing of 7 million share offering of Class A common stock at $29.90 per share.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) dropped 4.1% to $2.85 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $9 to $2 per share.
