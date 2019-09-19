FreightWaves Insiders – Keeping It Rail W/ President & CEO Of Association Of American Railroads

This week we step inside the world of an industry that's been rolling for nearly 200 years. Ian Jefferies of the Association of American Railroads talks about rail's role in the economy, an industry in transition, Precision Railroading, Positive Train Control, drones, data, and automation.

