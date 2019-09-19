World's Foremost Blockchain Experts And Groundbreaking Projects Part Of The Upcoming BiTA Symposium

After years of hearing about blockchain and how it will disrupt logistics and other industries, projects using the technology are finally starting to show promise. Some of these projects will be featured when the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) holds its BiTA Symposium Chicago on Nov. 14, 2019, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The event will follow FreightWaves LIVE Chicago, being held Nov. 12-13 at the same location. BiTA Symposium registration is separate from FreightWaves LIVE Chicago. To register for the BiTA Symposium, visit the registration page at https://www.bita.studio/bita-chi-register.

BiTA is one of the largest global organizations dedicated to educating the logistics industry about blockchain and developing standards so all parties in the freight ecosystem can benefit from the technology. The BiTA Standards Council Board of Directors includes representatives from BNSF, Daimler, Delta (NYSE: DAL), Echo, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), FreightWaves, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), Kleinschmidt, McLeod Software, Omnitracs, P&S Transportation, Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), Transplace, Triumph Business Capital, Trimble, and UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS).

The Chicago BiTA event will include an update on what has been happening at BiTA since the last meeting in May; a chairman's update from Dale Chrystie, business fellow and blockchain strategist at FedEx; and a look at where the organization is heading.

The Chicago meeting will include a presentation from DLT Labs, which will show off development of a real-world application of blockchain for over-the-road trucking. Also, the event will feature a presentation from Dr. Mary Lacity, a Walton professor of information systems and director of the Blockchain Center of Excellence at the University of Arkansas' Sam M. Walton College of Business.

Patrick Duffy, president of BiTA, also said that representatives from Arthur D. Little, a global consulting firm based in Europe with offices in 28 countries, will present the initial findings of a joint research project between BiTA and the firm on the application of blockchain in transportation, the supply chain and overall global trade.

The BiTA Chicago Symposium will also provide an opportunity to mingle with some of the brightest minds in the freight and blockchain space, including representatives from IBM, Prologis, Oracle, Salesforce, DLT Labs, Chainyard, Agoric, Digital Asset, McCarter & English and FedEx.

"It's the ability to interact with the thought leadership that is really driving the change," Duffy said. "It's about being able to see and interact with the latest and greatest in applications … some of which haven't been shown publicly until this event."

