Datadog Opens Above IPO Price

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) made its public debut on Thursday morning, opening at $40.35 per share after being priced at $27.

The company listed its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "DDOG."

Datadog, established in 2010, is a monitoring and data analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age.

It is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, accelerate time to market for applications, reduced time to problem resolution, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

As of June 30, the company had 8,800 customers, up from 7,700 in December 2018.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Barclays are the lead managers for the offering. Barclays, Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets will act as co-managers.