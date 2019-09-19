Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exagen Opens Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 19, 2019 1:03pm   Comments
Share:

Exagen (NASDAQ: XGN) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $16.80 after being priced at $14 per share.

The company listed its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "XGN."

See Also: Exagen IPO: What You Need To Know

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Exagen operates with the objective of enabling rheumatologists to do timely differential diagnosis and to optimize therapeutic intervention for autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE.

The company has a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, which are mostly based on its proprietary Cell-bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs technology.

Cowen, Cantor and William Blair are the joint book-running managers for the offering.

Posted-In: News IPOs

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XGN)

IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotechs, Dental Solutions And Digital Monitoring
Exagen IPO: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

FreightWaves Insiders – Keeping It Rail W/ President & CEO Of Association Of American Railroads

Texas Swamped With Major Flooding