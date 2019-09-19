Exagen Opens Above IPO Price

Exagen (NASDAQ: XGN) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $16.80 after being priced at $14 per share.

The company listed its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "XGN."

See Also: Exagen IPO: What You Need To Know

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Exagen operates with the objective of enabling rheumatologists to do timely differential diagnosis and to optimize therapeutic intervention for autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE.

The company has a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, which are mostly based on its proprietary Cell-bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs technology.

Cowen, Cantor and William Blair are the joint book-running managers for the offering.