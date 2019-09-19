Ping Identity Holding Opens Above IPO Price

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PING) made its public debut on Thursday morning, opening at $18.75 after being priced at $15 per share.

The company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PING."

Ping is an identity management company, which enables secure access to any service, application or API from any device. Its Intelligent Identity Platform leverages AI and machine learning to analyze device, network, application and user behavior data to make real-time authentication and security control decisions.

As of June 30, Ping's platform secured over 2 billion identities of its customer base spread globally.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets and Citigroup are serving as lead managers for the offering, while Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as co-managers.