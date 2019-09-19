Report: AMD's Low-End Dominance Threatened As Nvidia Preps Budget Graphic Card Launch

The rivalry between NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is heating up.

Nvidia, which together with AMD dominates the market for graphics chips, is prepping to launch a new GTX 1650 Ti graphics card on Oct. 22, positioning it between the GTX 1650 and GTX 1660 variants, the Chinese website ITHome reported, citing an internal company source.

The rumored offering is likely to be priced around 1,100 yuan, which at Thursday's exchange rate translates to $155.

The GTX 1650 Ti will likely replace the GTX 1050 Ti and be pitched against AMD's mainstream and budget lineup of graphics cards.

At the rumored price point, Nvidia is likely targeting AMD's upcoming entry-level Navi 14 GPUs, the RX 5600 series.

This is a marked deviation from Nvidia's earlier strategy of putting its bets on high-end GPUs such as the RTX 20180 Ti, leaving AMD to control the budget category.

As the rivalry ratchets up, such non-conventional moves should not come as a total surprise.

Nvidia shares were trading down slightly at $179.90 at the time of publication Thursday, while AMD shares were trading up 1.59% at $30.90.

