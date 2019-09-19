12 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares rose 18.1% to $2.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $908.6 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock surged 5.2% to $1.43. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $1.65. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- SM Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SM) shares surged 4.0% to $11.00. The market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 3.6% to $9.87. The market cap seems to be at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $11.00.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares moved upwards by 3.1% to $3.00. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) stock surged 2.6% to $2.54. The market cap stands at $4.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 12, the current rating is at Underperform.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) stock moved upwards by 2.6% to $5.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $942.0 million.
- SandRidge Mississippian, Inc. (NYSE: SDR) shares rose 2.2% to $0.56. The market cap seems to be at $135.3 million.
- Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $4.00. The market cap seems to be at $13.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $6.05. The market cap seems to be at $16.9 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.90.
Losers
- Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) shares decreased by 5.5% to $6.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
