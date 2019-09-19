Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2019 8:27am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Euro Tech Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLWT) stock rose 18.5% to $5.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) stock moved upwards by 9.5% to $48.70. The market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on June 28, is at Outperform, with a price target of $48.00.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares increased by 1.3% to $5.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 01, the current rating is at Sell.
  • Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares increased by 0.1% to $131.10. The market cap stands at $79.7 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 12, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $143.00.
  • FedEx, Inc. (NYSE: FDX) stock surged 0.1% to $150.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 18, the current rating is at Sector Weight.

 

Losers

  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) stock decreased by 11.3% to $0.36 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares decreased by 1.8% to $6.12. The market cap seems to be at $226.2 million.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLDP + APDN)

3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

12 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session