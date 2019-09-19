18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock rose 9643.6% to $7.60 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $40.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares increased by 8.1% to $0.12. The market cap stands at $37.0 million.
- vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) stock surged 3.5% to $1.78.
- DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares rose 3.4% to $9.93. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares increased by 2.5% to $17.90. The market cap stands at $638.7 million.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) stock increased by 2.4% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.1 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) stock rose 2.3% to $2.21. The market cap seems to be at $42.3 million.
- Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) shares rose 1.7% to $51.85. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 17, the current rating is at Buy.
- AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $44.30.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $8.99. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on September 16, is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock surged 1.4% to $1.50.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $3.85. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on September 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) stock rose 1.1% to $0.18. The market cap stands at $346.5 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
Losers
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares declined 27.2% to $0.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $59.9 million.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares plummeted 11.0% to $8.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares fell 7.8% to $0.59.
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock decreased by 3.7% to $2.62. The market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares plummeted 1.4% to $0.35. The market cap stands at $77.0 million.
