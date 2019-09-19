Market Overview

10 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2019 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares surged 8.0% to $0.34 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $1.30.
  • Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) stock surged 3.1% to $20.20.
  • Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) stock rose 2.9% to $115.70. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $135.00.
  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock surged 2.6% to $14.95. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $21.00.
  • Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares rose 2.0% to $119.25. The market cap seems to be at $8.9 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $130.00.

 

Losers

  • SPI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPI) stock decreased by 16.0% to $3.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $27.5 million.
  • NCR, Inc. (NYSE: NCR) shares decreased by 3.1% to $32.56. The market cap seems to be at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $45.00.
  • Check Point Software Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKP) stock decreased by 3.1% to $107.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 19, is at Underperform, with a price target of $116.00.
  • Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares plummeted 1.2% to $1.62.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

