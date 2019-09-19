24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) shares rose 111.4% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after highlighting $6.42 million Department of Defense award to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to study company’s Ampligen as a part of new treatment of brain-metastatic breast cancer.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 25.1% to $3.49 in pre-market trading. DPW regained compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) rose 16.7% to $2.52 in pre-market trading after falling 63.27% on Wednesday.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) rose 11.1% to $106.00 in pre-market trading.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) rose 10.2% to $2.80 in pre-market trading.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) rose 9.7% to $48.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) rose 7% to $2.74 in pre-market trading. MoSys announced plans to demonstrate packet filtering capability on PCIe card at the Xilinx Developer Forum.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares rose 5.3% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.95% on Wednesday.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 3.4% to $9.84 in pre-market trading.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose 3.4% to $120.90 in pre-market trading.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) rose 3.1% to $18.34 in pre-market trading.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 3% to $2.55 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 13.2% to $8.39 in the pre-market trading session. Provention Bio priced its 5 million share public offering of common stock at $8 per share.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 12.2% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after surging 74.07% on Wednesday.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 10.7% to $11.12 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares fell 9.1% to $14.71 in pre-market trading after declining 8.01% on Wednesday.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 5% to $123.39 in pre-market trading on continued momentum after Facebook introduced its Portal TV device, which allows allows users to watch Amazon Prime Video, Showtime, CBS all access and other streaming services.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 4% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after rising 8.80% on Wednesday.
- Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) shares fell 3.5% to $29.78 in pre-market trading. Ares Management reported pricing of 7 million share offering of Class A common stock at $29.90 per share.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) fell 3.2% to $88.00 in the pre-market trading session after KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) shares fell 3.2% to $107.53 in pre-market trading after Bank of America downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $130 to $116.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) shares fell 3% to $32.62 in pre-market trading. NCR reported retirement of Blackstone’s convertible preferred stock and announced offering of common stock issued upon conversion.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares fell 3% to $15.62 in pre-market trading.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 3% to $4.99 in pre-market trading.
