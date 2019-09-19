Market Overview

BoE Leaves Interest Rates On Hold At 0.75% As Brexit Uncertainty Continues
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 19, 2019 7:35am   Comments
The Bank of England policymakers have voted 9-0 to hold bank rate at 0.75% as Brexit uncertainty continues.

“Absent currency or balance of payments crisis, we just don’t see the Bank of England even considering raising rates anytime soon,”said Artur Baluszynski, head of research at Henderson Rowe in a emailed statement.

“Cuts are increasingly likely due to the prolonged uncertainty around Brexit. In fact, considering how sensitive the UK banking system is to softening house prices, we wouldn't be surprised if the Bank of England gets ahead of the curve.”

Related Links:

UK's Prime Minister Loses Majority Support

Parliament Suspended Until Mid-October, Johnson Preps To Leave EU

Posted-In: Artur Baluszynski Bank Of England BrexitNews Eurozone Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

