52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares jumped 74.1% to close at $3.76 on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of its newly established hemp and CBD business. The company also announced it has formed a partnership with the Navajo Nation.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) shares surged 51.9% to close at $24.30. IGM Biosciences made its public debut Wednesday morning, opening at $18.31 after being priced at $16 per share.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) gained 36.2% to close at $0.64. This could be on continued momentum as the stock has rallied approximately 100% over the past 5 days.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) rose 29.3% to close at $3.80 after two company insiders bought shares totaling $1.054 million.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) climbed 17.3% to close at $4.75.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) gained 17.2% to close at $6.94.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) gained 16.6% to close at $3.31. Avadel Pharma highlighted presentation on FT218 at the World Sleep 2019 Congress on September 25.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares rose 16.2% to close at $14.82.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) gained 14.9% to close at $5.01.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) climbed 14.6% to close at $4.25.
- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) gained 13% to close at $5.30.
- DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) rose 12.9% to close at $1.93 after reporting Q2 results.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) gained 12.9% to close at $4.91.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 12.8% to close at $3.70 after climbing 13.89% on Tuesday.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) gained 10.4% to close at $6.15.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) surged 10.4% to close at $7.12.
- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) gained 10.4% to close at $28.49.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) jumped 9.6% to close at $3.20.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) gained 9.2% to close at $62.00.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) surged 9% to close at $3.88.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) gained 8.9% to close at $2.93.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares rose 8.8% to close at $2.72 after gaining 4.60% on Tuesday.
- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) rose 8.1% to close at $15.57. Construction Partners priced 5 million share secondary offering of class a common stock at $14.25 per share.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) jumped 7.9% to close at $8.23.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) rose 7.1% to close at $3.75.
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) gained 6.7% to close at $11.56.
- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) shares rose 5.8% to close at $120.38 after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the company will replace Total System Services in the S&P 500 effective on Monday, September 23.
Losers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares dipped 63.3% to close at $2.16 on Wednesday.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 21.8% to close at $8.84 after Zygel safety data showed 96% of patients experienced a treatment emergent adverse event.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) dipped 21.2% to close at $4.45.
- ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) dropped 18.2% to close at $1.53 after the company reported H'1 sales of $31.54 million, an increase from the same period last year.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) fell 14.8% to close at $9.06 after the company announced a proposal for a private offering of convertible senior notes due 2024.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) dipped 13.7% to close at $129.88 after Facebook introduced its Portal TV device, which allows users to watch Amazon Prime Video, Showtime, CBS all access and other streaming services.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 12.9% to close at $150.91 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and cut FY20 sales guidance.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) fell 11.3% to close at $38.43 after the company reported a proposed public common stock offering and private offering of its convertible senior notes.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares dropped 11.1% to close at $2.00.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) fell 11% to close at $6.15 after analysts at B. Riley downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 10.8% to close at $1.16 in a potential sell off after the stock rallied more than 30% on Tuesday.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares declined 10.2% to close at $9.26.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) dropped 9.8% to close at $2.22.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) shares fell 9.1% to close at $2.59.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) shares tumbled 9% to close at $3.84.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) fell 8.9% to close at $3.28.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares fell 8.9% to close at $10.01 after the company priced its 9 million share offering of public offering of common stock at $10 per share.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) dropped 8.7% to close at $17.90.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) tumbled 8.6% to close at $41.99.
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) dipped 8.6% to close at $23.75.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) dropped 8.4% to close at $9.34.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 8.2% to close at $2.91 after declining 6.21% on Tuesday.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares slipped 8.1% to close at $5.79.
- Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) dipped 8% to close at $20.79.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) shares fell 6.2% to close at $28.39 after the company issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
