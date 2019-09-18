Market Overview

Project44 Unveils New Truckload Tendering Technology
September 18, 2019 5:47pm   Comments
Chicago-based visibility solutions provider project44 announced that a new truckload (TL) tendering capability was added to its Advanced Visibility Platform.

The new technology will allow users to secure quotes without having to maneuver outside of their transportation management system (TMS) or enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

"This represents the next wave of automation capabilities for project44. As demonstrated by our less-than-truckload and truckload full-lifecycle automation solutions, project44 has been built from the ground up to deliver shippers, logistics service providers and carriers end-to-end visibility on and automation of all their key shipping processes," said Mike Reed, project44's chief strategy officer.

Many supply chain managers have implemented new technologies over the last several years as a means of automating manual processes, reducing errors and driving increased operational efficiency.

The new tendering technology allows project44's clients to request TL shipment quotes directly from their own systems. A shipper can view available quotes and tender a shipment without logging into a separate system. Shipment data from the order will directly integrate into the user's system once their quote is accepted. This eliminates the need for double entries of shipment data and should reduce human errors.

"By seamlessly connecting shippers, LSPs [logistic service providers], marketplaces and carriers, we are now making tendering and dispatching a shipment a much faster, more efficient and valuable experience," continued Reed.

Project44 is connected to thousands of carriers worldwide, providing coverage for all electronic logging devices (ELDs) and telematics devices across all transportation modes. The company's visibility platform provides shippers and LSPs with end-to-end visibility and automation of the shipping process through its cloud-based platform.

According to the press release, "From freight procurement to real-time tracking to automating settlement integrations, project44 now offers the most compressive suite of modern over-the-road solutions, enabling its growing global customer base to increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to its customers."

Last month, project44 secured contracts with supply chain innovators and retail giants Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT).

Image Sourced from Pixabay

