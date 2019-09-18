4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares are up 7% after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 84 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $670.9 million, beating estimates by $9.1 million.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are up 1% after reporting a $40 billion buyback plan. The company also raised quarterly dividend from 46 cents per share to 51 cents per share.
Losers
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares are down 3% after reporting a third-quarter guidance below estimates. The company sees adjusted earnings at a loss of 35 cents per share, which would miss estimates by 28 cents. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to come in around $115 million.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are down 1% after announcing a proposed private offering of $650 million of convertible senior notes.
