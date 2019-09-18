Freight Futures Daily Curve: 9/18

Freight Futures data to watch today: Los Angeles to Seattle (VLS)

Trucking Freight Futures finished the day mostly flat, with the September National contract (FUT.VNU201909) rising slightly to $1.461 per mile and the West regional contract (FUT.VWU201909) leading the way with a 0.2% gain, to $1.492. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201909) was uneventful for the first time in more than two weeks and settled unchanged at $1.669 and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU201909) finished slightly lower at $1.222.

On the individual lanes, five of the seven spot contracts finished the day unchanged from yesterday, including the CHI to ATL (FUT.VCA201909), the ATL to PHI (FUT.VAP201909) and the PHI to CHI (FUT.VPC201909) contracts in the East. The forward curves for each of these lanes finished the day without movement. The two lanes with movement were out of the LAX area. The spot LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201909) settled the day 0.24% higher, at $2.056, leading the way to a higher forward curve for the lane (FWD.VLS). Finishing fractionally lower today was the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201909) which ended at $1.541, pushing the forward curve lower (FWD.VLD). There remain 65,000 miles of combined open interest on the LAX to SEA and LAX to DAL lanes beginning in the October contracts.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VLS201909, FUT.VLS201910, FUT.VLS201911, FUT.VLS201912

