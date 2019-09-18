Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Latest On Juul: Congress Threatens Subpoena; China, India Halt Sales

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Share:
The Latest On Juul: Congress Threatens Subpoena; China, India Halt Sales

E-cigarette maker Juul, partly owned by tobacco company Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO), was notified by a U.S. House panel Wednesday that it is not cooperating with a congressional probe and may face a subpoena, CNBC reported.

What Happened In The US

A House subcommittee responsible for overseeing consumer product investigations looked into Juul's practices in June and said in a letter delivered to the company that it has not fully complied with requests, CNBC reported.

Lawmakers were interested in viewing a list of schools who financially benefited from an anti-vaping curriculum and details related to Altria's 35% stake.

"Those documents have not been produced," Subcommittee Chairman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, was quoted by CNBC as saying in an MSNBC interview.

"When we questioned students at those seminars about what was said they said, for instance, that Juul representatives claimed that e-cigarettes were 'totally safe' and made other claims which, as you know, don't appear to be true."

What Happened In China

Sales of Juul products in China were halted in China just days after entering the market, The Wall Street Journal said in a Tuesday report.

Juul's vapes were suddenly removed from online retailers, and the company itself doesn't even know why, sources told WSJ.

"We look forward to continued dialogue with stakeholders so that we can make our products available again," a Juul spokeswoman told the newspaper. 

India Clamps Down

India also banned Juul, along with all e-cigarettes in the country.

"These novel products come with attractive appearances and multiple flavours and their use has increased exponentially and has acquired epidemic proportions in developed countries, especially among youth and children," the Indian government said in a press release

Under a new law, e-cigarette sellers, manufacturers, importers, exporters, distributors or advertisers in the country can be punished with up to one year in prison and/or a fine. 

Related Links:

Tobacco Stocks Rebound As Trump Says 'We Have To Do Something On Vaping

FDA Warns Juul On Marketing To Youth

Photo courtesy of Juul. 

Posted-In: China CNBC E-CigarettesNews Politics Global Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MO)

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Caterpillar, Ford, Oracle And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
2019: A Year Of Cannabis M&A Deals
Tobacco Stocks Rebound As Trump Says 'We Have To Do Something On Vaping'
Potential No-Premium Deal Raises Questions On Altria's Outlook, This Analyst Moves Aside
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Herman Miller Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat

How Negative Interest Rates Could Affect You