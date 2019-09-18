Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Seagate Technology Raises Q1 EPS Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2019 9:21am   Comments
Share:

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) has raised its first-quarter EPS guidance from 90 cents to 99 cents versus the 91 cent estimate.

This update reflects the impact of a change in the estimated useful lives of Seagate's capital equipment, associated with the manufacturing of the company's products, from a range of three to five years to a range of three to seven years.

Seagate says the estimated impact of this change reduces depreciation expense by approximately $25 million, or 9 cents per diluted share, in the first fiscal quarter.

Seagate shares were trading down 0.6% at $55.71 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.01 and a 52-week low of $35.38.

Related Links:

3 Reasons Why Goldman Turned Bearish On Seagate Technology

Goldman Sachs Raises PT on Seagate Technology to $16

Posted-In: News Guidance

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Seagate Falls Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Facebook's Portal TV Gives Roku Investors Pause