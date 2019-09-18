Market Overview

10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2019 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares rose 20.2% to $0.21 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $346.5 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
  • NewLink Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares moved upwards by 16.2% to $2.22. The market cap seems to be at $62.9 million.
  • vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) stock rose 8.1% to $1.86.
  • SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares rose 6.0% to $2.65. The market cap seems to be at $6.5 million.
  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) stock increased by 5.1% to $0.29. The market cap stands at $3.5 million.

 

Losers

  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock fell 16.7% to $1.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Noble Capital, on July 25, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares fell 9.1% to $9.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.4 million. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
  • PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares plummeted 7.9% to $39.90. The market cap stands at $374.4 million.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) stock declined 3.9% to $1.73. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on September 06, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares decreased by 3.3% to $41.19. The most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on September 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $50.00.

